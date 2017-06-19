Ex-Mexican lawmaker arrested at US border on drug charges
A former Mexican lawmaker has been arrested at the California border on charges of working for the Sinaloa drug cartel. Lucero Guadalupe Sanchez was charged Thursday in federal court in San Diego with conspiracy to distribute 11 pounds of cocaine in the United States between January 2013 and January 2017.
