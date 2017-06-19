Deliberations in Milwaukee police shooting enter second day

Dominique Heaggan-Brown, right, and his attorney Jonathan C. Smith, left, watch the power point presentation of use of force expert, Robert C. Willis on a video screen during the trial of former Milwaukee officer Heaggan-Brown Monday, June 19, 2017, in Milwaukee. A police expert in the use of deadly force says on Monday that Heaggan-Brown, on trial for fatally shooting a black man after a foot chase "acted in accordance with his training."

