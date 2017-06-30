Couple accused of trying to sell deer parts taken from trash
Authorities have again charged two former Pennsylvania restaurant owners accused of scavenging deer parts from trash bins outside butcher shops. PennLive.com reported Thursday that charges were re-filed against Shi Eng and Chun Eng after wildlife officials said the couple had been collecting discarded deer parts for a couple of years and violated laws against selling wild venison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|50 years after Loving: Interracial couples stil...
|Jun 13
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|Moving to Yuma soon! (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|Trikebikergirl
|16
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May '17
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May '17
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May '17
|Another good nurse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC