Cosby accuser to resume testimony in sex assault trial
The extremists say they attacked Iran's parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, killing two security guards and wounding more than 30 people - a first claim of its kind in Iran by IS. Trump's national security team will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling and whether the U.S. president has tried to influence ongoing investigations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May 26
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 26
|NMaranto
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May 23
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May 15
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Gymns
|May '17
|Lyons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC