Classes help Yuma police aid those with mental illness
Whether they are perpetrators, victims, or witnesses of a crime, police officers usually encounter dozens of people every day, and it is possible that a situation may involve someone who is suffering from a severe mental illness. As such, the Yuma Police Department has announced that earlier this month it completed its first of what will be many Mental Health First Aid classes, which is geared towards teaching public safety personnel how to properly handle psychiatric emergencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|50 years after Loving: Interracial couples stil...
|Jun 13
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|Moving to Yuma soon! (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|Trikebikergirl
|16
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May '17
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May '17
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May '17
|Another good nurse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC