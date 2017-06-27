Classes help Yuma police aid those with mental illness

Whether they are perpetrators, victims, or witnesses of a crime, police officers usually encounter dozens of people every day, and it is possible that a situation may involve someone who is suffering from a severe mental illness. As such, the Yuma Police Department has announced that earlier this month it completed its first of what will be many Mental Health First Aid classes, which is geared towards teaching public safety personnel how to properly handle psychiatric emergencies.

