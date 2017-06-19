Charges filed against man who allegedly assaulted officer
A criminal complaint was filed Monday afternoon in Yuma Justice Court against the 22-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a Yuma police officer who was attempting to place him under arrest last week, charging him with four felony offenses. Christopher Cox was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart, who informed him that prosecutors, after reviewing the case against him, charged him with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of resisting arrest.
