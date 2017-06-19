Charges filed against man who alleged...

Charges filed against man who allegedly assaulted officer

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

A criminal complaint was filed Monday afternoon in Yuma Justice Court against the 22-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a Yuma police officer who was attempting to place him under arrest last week, charging him with four felony offenses. Christopher Cox was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart, who informed him that prosecutors, after reviewing the case against him, charged him with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of resisting arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 50 years after Loving: Interracial couples stil... Jun 13 Hostis Publicus 5
Moving to Yuma soon! (Dec '08) Jun 9 Trikebikergirl 16
Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12) May 31 Musikologist 17
News Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton... May 26 DYWBMBB 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... May 26 NMaranto 1
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) May 23 Husky 182
News 10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H... May '17 Lena Tsosie 2
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Yuma County was issued at June 19 at 9:54AM MST

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,951 • Total comments across all topics: 281,889,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC