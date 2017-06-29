Cardinal takes leave from Vatican after sex assault charges

In this Dec. 21, 1953 file photo, former Iranian Prime Minister Mohammed Mosaddegh, left, is sentenced to three years solitary confinement by a military court after findidng him guilty on 13 charges of acting against the Shah, in Tehran, Iran. Once expunged from its official history, documents outlining the U.S.-backed 1953 coup in Iran have been quietly published in June 2017, by the State Department, offering a new glimpse at an operation that ultimately pushed the country toward its 1979 Islamic Revolution and hostility with the West.

