California police kill man with rifle...

California police kill man with rifle who fired at them

Central California police say a suspected gang member was shot and killed after he fired a least 75 rounds at officers with a high-powered rifle. The Fresno Bee reports that the incident occurred in Fresno early Wednesday.

