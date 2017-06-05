California grandma charged with murde...

California grandma charged with murder in stabbing attack

9 hrs ago

Prosecutors have charged a California woman with the murder of her young granddaughter and attempted murder of another granddaughter and daughter in a stabbing attack. The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office on Thursday charged 43-year-old Nicole Yanick Darrington with three felony counts ahead of a court appearance.

