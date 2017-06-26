Baylor confirms NCAA investigation after sex abuse scandal

The NCAA is conducting an "ongoing, pending investigation" into Baylor University in the wake of a sexual assault scandal that led to the firing of football coach Art Briles and the departure of the school president, the school's lawyers confirmed in a federal court filing. Baylor officials acknowledged the investigation while asking a judge to protect the school's communications with the NCAA from attorneys for several women who have sued the nation's largest Baptist university.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.