Authorities track NC man accused in ax deaths to Los Angeles

6 hrs ago

A North Carolina man was arrested Sunday in California on a murder charge after authorities said he killed his wife and father with an ax and escaped on a West Coast flight. "This incident appears to be domestic in nature with an ax being the choice of weapon use to facilitate this crime," Wilson County Sheriff Calvin Woodard said.

