Arizona woman pleads guilty to terrorism, conspiracy charges
The state Attorney General's Office says 50-year-old Michelle Bastian of Florence faces up to 10 years in prison when she's sentenced in July after pleading guilty Friday to terrorism and conspiracy to commit misconduct involving weapons. Bastian says in her plea agreement that she provided Thomas Bastian with al-Qaida and Islamic State magazines and instructions for making an improvised explosive device for his use in an Arizona prison.
