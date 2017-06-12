Arizona school voucher program under fire
The group gathering signatures statewide to repeal Arizona's recently expanded school voucher program held its Yuma kickoff for the statewide effort Monday. Supporters of the referendum say the effort will deplete the state funding available to public schools, ranked near the bottom in spending nationwide, but could particularly hurt students in Yuma and other rural areas.
