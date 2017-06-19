Arizona chapter of Komen breast cancer foundation is closing
After 24 years, the Arizona chapter of the Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation will close on July 31 because of dwindling donations and event participation. The nonprofit organization announced Wednesday that the Phoenix Race for the Cure scheduled for October has been canceled and all registration checks and fees will be refunded.
