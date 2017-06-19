4 in tips request on Ohio slayings of 8

This undated photo provided by the Ohio Attorney General's Office and the Pike County, Ohio, Sheriff's Office shows George "Billy" Wagner III, who investigators say is a former Peebles, Ohio, resident believed to be living in Alaska. Authorities on Monday, June 19, 2017, asked for information about four former Ohio residents, including Wagner, who may have moved to Alaska as part of their investigation into the unsolved slayings of eight family members last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.