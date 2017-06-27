3 Chicago officers accused of lying about teen's shooting

In this Nov. 27, 2015, file photo, protesters take part in a "march for justice" in Chicago, in the wake of the release of video showing an officer fatally shooting Laquan McDonald. Special prosecutor Patricia Brown-Holmes announced Tuesday, June 27, 2017, that three Chicago police officers were indicted on felony charges that they conspired to cover up the actions of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke in the killing of McDonald.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.