2nd suspect in fatal Tucson nightclub assault now in custody
Authorities say a second suspect wanted in connection with a homicide at a Tucson nightclub has turned himself in to police. Tucson police say 23-year-old Fredric Stephen Bayles was booked Wednesday into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|50 years after Loving: Interracial couples stil...
|Jun 13
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|Moving to Yuma soon! (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|Trikebikergirl
|16
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May '17
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May '17
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May '17
|Another good nurse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC