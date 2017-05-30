2 men killed when hit by fishing buddy's SUV at Tucson park
Police say two men are dead after they were struck by an SUV driven by a friend as they packed up after a morning of fishing at an Arizona park. Police in Tucson say the driver walked from their fishing spot to a parking lot to get his vehicle Friday at Christopher Columbus Park and was backing toward his friends, both of whom need walkers to get around.
