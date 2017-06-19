1st Bank Yuma robbed
The FBI and Yuma police are investigating the Wednesday morning robbery of the 1st Bank Yuma, located at the corner of Fourth Avenue and 28th Street. According to Officer Janet Sanchez, a white male entered the bank at about 10:24 a.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|50 years after Loving: Interracial couples stil...
|Jun 13
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|Moving to Yuma soon! (Dec '08)
|Jun 9
|Trikebikergirl
|16
|Yuma Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May 26
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May 23
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May '17
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May '17
|Another good nurse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC