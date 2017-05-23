Yuma revamps its landscaping standards
Landscaping shouldn't be just about filling up space but rather should encourage "thoughtful, pedestrian-friendly" areas, according to planning staff charged with revamping Yuma's landscape regulations. "We have taken a new approach," Naomi Leeman, city senior planner, told members of the Planning and Zoning Commission during Monday's meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May 15
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Gymns
|May 3
|Lyons
|1
|San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t...
|Apr 25
|Diana
|2
|Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15)
|Apr 23
|Azgal
|7
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|Apr '17
|EAGLE EYE1
|5
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC