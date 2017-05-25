Yuma police officer's good deed goes viral
Yuma police officer Aaron Goodrich, seen here Friday standing in front of the Yuma Police Department, has been getting attention on social media after a someone made a post on a local chat page trying to call him out for buying a pair of shoes for a homeless man while he was still on duty. A good deed Monday by a Yuma police officer has gone viral, even getting a "like" from the nationally syndicated television show "COPS."
