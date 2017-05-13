Yuma Planning & Zoning to hold meetings on proposed changes

The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission will hold four different hearings on various issues, including proposed changes to the city's General Plan, Zoning Code and Street and Traffic Code during Monday's meeting. The first hearing is for a request by Cynthia Gastelum, on behalf of ABC Enterprises, for a conditional use permit to allow an indoor recreational use on the property located at 2589 E. 24th St., Suite 2. The permit would allow Rogue Wave Brazilian Jiu Jitsu to operate on the property, which is in a Heavy Industrial District.

