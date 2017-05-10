Yuma firefighters training for canal rescues
Yuma Fire Department firefighter Aaron Wonders gets "Rescue Randy" in position for a special, simulated canal rescue training session Wednesday morning in the Main Canal, north of First Avenue between 9th Street and 10th Street. Unfortunately for the dummy known as "Rescue Randy," once he's pulled from the water he's sent back to drown all over again.
