Yuma firefighters quickly down morning fire

11 hrs ago

City of Yuma firefighters only needed about 15 minutes to extinguish a house fire early Monday morning that was reported in the 400 block of South 21st Avenue. Shortly after 2 a.m., when firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front windows, and flames coming through the roof of the home.

