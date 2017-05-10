Yuma County property tax rate hike in view

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors gave provisional approval Wednesday to an overall 4-cent increase to its property tax rate, after being told of a potential hit to the General Fund to pay for state-mandated services and realizing the fund's reserves were getting dangerously low. Factors inflating the general fund's $78.7 million in expenses by nearly $400,000 as two days of budget sessions came to a close included: - Mandates from the new state budget to pay an additional $53,000 into the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System and Arizona Department of Revenue.

