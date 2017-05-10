Yuma County property tax rate hike in...

Yuma County property tax rate hike in view

12 hrs ago

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors gave provisional approval Wednesday to an overall 4-cent increase to its property tax rate, after being told of a potential hit to the General Fund to pay for state-mandated services and realizing the fund's reserves were getting dangerously low. Factors inflating the general fund's $78.7 million in expenses by nearly $400,000 as two days of budget sessions came to a close included: - Mandates from the new state budget to pay an additional $53,000 into the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System and Arizona Department of Revenue.

Yuma, AZ

