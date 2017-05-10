Yuma Catholic reels in new ag program with FFA chapter
Yuma Catholic High School will be the first private school in Arizona with an FFA Chapter once it receives its charter this summer, school and FFA officials say. Yuma Catholic High School will be the first private school in Arizona with an FFA Chapter once it receives its charter this summer, school and FFA officials say.
