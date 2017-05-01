Yuma Catholic hires new boys basketball coach
Two months and a week after dismissing Ricky Barnes, Yuma Catholic High School hired its new head boys basketball coach Monday. Russell Lyons, 25, is set to take over the Shamrocks, who won the Yuma area's first-ever boys basketball state championship just 14 months ago.
