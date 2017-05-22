YCSO: Man arrested after dog left without food, water for days
A Yuma County man was arrested last week after sheriff's deputies responding to his home found that he had left his dog locked in a room alone for days without food or water. Alfonso Zavala, a spokesman for the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, said 41-year-old Bryan Ray Weimer was arrested on Saturday and booked into the Yuma County jail on one count of animal cruelty.
