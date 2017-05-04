Wondolowski reaches 125 goals as Eart...

Wondolowski reaches 125 goals as Earthquakes top Timbers 3-0

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Chris Wondolowski scored two goals, reaching 125 for his career, and the San Jose Earthquakes smothered the Portland Timbers 3-0 on Saturday night. David Bingham made four saves in blanking the Timbers, who had a league-leading 20 goals coming into the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gymns May 3 Lyons 1
News San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t... Apr 25 Diana 2
Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15) Apr 23 Azgal 7
News Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump Apr 15 EAGLE EYE1 5
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
News YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them... Mar '17 The Golden Ruler 1
News Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio... Mar '17 spytheweb 2
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,950 • Total comments across all topics: 280,842,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC