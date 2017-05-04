Woman found dead after Mesa apartment fire was DES employee
A woman found dead after an apartment fire in Mesa has been identified as an Arizona Department of Economic Security employee. Mesa police say a young boy also was found dead in the apartment, but the child's name and relationship to Bridges is unclear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gymns
|Wed
|Lyons
|1
|San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t...
|Apr 25
|Diana
|2
|Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15)
|Apr 23
|Azgal
|7
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|5
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them...
|Mar '17
|The Golden Ruler
|1
|Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC