Wife, children plead guilty to charges in Ohio man's death

This undated photo provided by the Cuyahoga County, Ohio, Office of the Prosecutor in Cleveland shows Wendi Brichacek, who pleaded guilty Monday, May 8, 2017, to attempted felonious assault in the December 2015 death of her father, Richard Brichacek, of Euclid, Ohio. Prosecutors say Richard Brichacek had maggot-infested bedsores that exposed a bone in his leg, was severely malnourished and weighed just 93 pounds when he died, and the family's home was declared unfit for habitation.

