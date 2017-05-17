US Navy admiral sentenced to 18 months in bribery scandal
The first active-duty U.S. Navy admiral ever convicted of a federal crime was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for lying to investigators about a Malaysian defense contractor at the center of a massive corruption scandal. U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Robert Gilbeau was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in San Diego after pleading guilty to one count of making false statements.
