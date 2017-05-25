Tulowitzki hits grand slam, Blue Jays rout Reds 17-2

Toronto Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki, right, celebrates with designated hitter Kendrys Morales at home plate after hitting a grand slam against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of an interleague baseball game in Toronto on Monday, May 29, 2017. Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Lisalverto Bonilla, right, reacts as Toronto Blue Jays' Devon Travis rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of an interleague baseball game in Toronto on Monday, May 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.