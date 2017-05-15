Tucson police search for suspect in a now-fatal shooting
Police say 17-year-old Carl Thompson was found shot in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on May 8 and died last Saturday. They say a woman was dropped off at the restaurant by Mayo to meet with her boyfriend and his family.
