Truck fire closes lanes of Interstate 10 in west Phoenix
Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the 51st Avenue exit ramp also is closed by the truck fire that occurred Wednesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|Tue
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May 15
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Gymns
|May 3
|Lyons
|1
|San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t...
|Apr 25
|Diana
|2
|Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Azgal
|7
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|Apr '17
|EAGLE EYE1
|5
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC