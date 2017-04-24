Trial to begin for man accused of kil...

Trial to begin for man accused of killing 2, burying bodies

Lawyers are scheduled to make opening statements Monday at the trial of a Phoenix man charged with killing two people whose bodies were later found buried in his mother's backyard. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against 46-year-old Alan Mathew Champagne in the 2011 deaths of Philmon Tapaha and Brandi Nicole Hoffner.

