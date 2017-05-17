Trial date set for suspect in fatal restaurant shooting

Because the prosecution has not offered a plea agreement yet, a tentative trial date was set for the San Luis man who fled to Mexico three years ago after he allegedly shot and killed another man in 2014 outside the entrance of a Yuma restaurant. Modesto Cortes-Serrillo, who has been in the Yuma County jail since he was extradited back to the country in January, made a brief appearance Wednesday before Judge Stephen Rouff in Yuma County Superior Court.

