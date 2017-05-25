Totti bids Roma goodbye after a remar...

Totti bids Roma goodbye after a remarkable 25-season career

Francesco Totti bid an emotional farewell to Roma after a remarkable 25-season career with his hometown club on Sunday, contributing to a 3-2 win over Genoa in Serie A that secured the Giallorossi a spot in the Champions League. Almost 60,000 fans inside the Stadio Olimpico stood up and cheered when the 40-year-old Totti replaced Mohamed Salah in the 54th minute.

