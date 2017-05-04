The Latest: Wild Shot rebounds for 8-1 upset in Pat Day Mile
Wild Shot rebounded from a seventh-place finish in the Blue Grass Stakes to pull an 8-1 upset in the $250,000 Pat Day Mile for 3-year-olds on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Unlike the Blue Grass where Wild Shot set the pace, jockey Corey Lanerie kept the colt in second this time as Uncontested set the pace for the race in the undercard of the Kentucky Derby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gymns
|May 3
|Lyons
|1
|San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t...
|Apr 25
|Diana
|2
|Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15)
|Apr 23
|Azgal
|7
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|5
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them...
|Mar '17
|The Golden Ruler
|1
|Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC