The Latest: Svitolina breezes past Sh...

The Latest: Svitolina breezes past Shvedova at French Open

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina hit a crosscourt forehand winner on match point to win the first match on Court Suzanne Lenglen and seal her spot in the second round of the French Open. Svitolina converted all three break points and hit 25 winners to prevail 6-4, 6-3 over Yaroslava Shvedova, a two-time quarterfinalist in Paris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton... May 26 DYWBMBB 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... May 26 NMaranto 1
Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09) May 23 Husky 182
News 10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H... May 15 Lena Tsosie 2
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May 15 Another good nurse 2
Gymns May 3 Lyons 1
News San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t... Apr '17 Diana 2
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Cuba
  5. Health Care
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,742 • Total comments across all topics: 281,398,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC