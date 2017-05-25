The Latest: Prosecutor says nurse cou...

The Latest: Prosecutor says nurse could have killed dozens

11 hrs ago

The Latest on a former nurse imprisoned in Texas who's suspected in the deaths of dozens of infants : A Texas prosecutor says an imprisoned former nurse convicted in 1984 of killing a toddler and facing a new murder charge in the 1981 death of an infant may have killed up to 60 young children around that time. Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood said at a news conference Friday that investigators believe Genene Jones may have killed some or all of those children because they died under unusual circumstances during or just after her shifts.

