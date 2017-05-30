The Latest: Man charged with killing teen, young woman in LA

The Latest on the arrest of a man suspected of killing a teenage girl and a young woman in Los Angeles County in 2011 : Los Angeles police identified a man suspected of killing a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman by using a controversial DNA testing method. Chief Charlie Beck said Tuesday investigators identified 32-year-old Geovanni Borjas as a suspect using familial DNA testing.

