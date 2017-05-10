The Latest: Legislature OKs bill for hot car rescues
The House has joined the Senate in voting to provide lawsuit protections for people who break into cars to rescue children or pets. The House approved House Bill 2494 by Republican Sen. John Kavanagh on a 35-20 vote Wednesday.
