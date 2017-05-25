The Latest: French Open starts with Petra Kvitova's return
The year's second Grand Slam tournament started on the red clay of Roland Garros under a partly cloudy sky Sunday, with Kvitova getting things going in the main stadium in a first-round match against 86th-ranked Julie Boserup of the United States. Kvitova had not played in a tournament since she was stabbed during an attack at her home in the Czech Republic in December.
