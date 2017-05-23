There are on the Yuma Sun story from 13 hrs ago, titled Survivors: Help build congresswoman mass shooting memorial. In it, Yuma Sun reports that:

Survivors of the mass shooting that left former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords severely wounded are pleading with the public to help pay for a long-planned memorial after state funding fell through during this year's Legislative session. The Jan. 8, 2011, shooting at a Giffords meet-and-greet event outside a grocery store in Tucson, Arizona, left six dead and 13 injured, including the former congresswoman.

