Sun City man arrested after wife shot, critically wounded

Authorities say a Sun City man has been arrested for allegedly choking his wife and later shooting her in the chest following a weekend argument, leaving her in critical condition. Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say 52-year-old Karl James Lepak was booked into jail Sunday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault involving domestic violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.