Strong sentenced to death in "La Mesa" murder case
Preston Strong confers with one of his attorneys, Bill Fox, while the jury is polled after handing down a sentence of death after finding Strong guilty of murdering two adults and four children in the 2005 "La Mesa" murders. Preston Strong prepares to leave the courtroom Friday afternoon after the jury sentenced him to death after finding Strong guilty of murdering two adults and four children in the 2005 "La Mesa" murders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gymns
|May 3
|Lyons
|1
|San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t...
|Apr 25
|Diana
|2
|Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15)
|Apr 23
|Azgal
|7
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|5
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them...
|Mar '17
|The Golden Ruler
|1
|Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC