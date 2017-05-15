Soccer player arrested for smuggling ...

Soccer player arrested for smuggling migrant into Spain

A lower-division Spanish soccer club says one of its players has been arrested for allegedly smuggling an immigrant across the Mediterranean with the team. Fourth-division club AD Ceuta, based in Spain's African enclave of Ceuta, says forward Ismael Abded-Lah Hamed was taken into police custody on Sunday and temporarily suspended from the team.

