SLPD: Investigation into fatal San Luis accident could take months

The investigation into an accident last month that claimed a life and injured eight others may not be wrapped up for weeks or even months, depending on how long it takes a lab to finish an analysis of evidence collected at the scene, San Luis police said. Evidence from the scene of the three-car crash on April 21 on Juan Sanchez Boulevard and Avenue H in San Luis was sent to the Arizona Department of Public Safety's lab in Phoenix.

