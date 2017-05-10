Sheriff who ran LA jails faces prison time for impeding FBI

Former Los Angeles Sheriff Lee Baca is relying on a lifetime of public service, letters of support ranging from ex-governors to ex-cons, and his diagnosis of Alzheimer's in a bid Friday for probation for obstructing an FBI investigation into abuses at the jails he ran. Baca, 74, faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he's sentenced by a judge who has shown little leniency when it comes to his role atop a department rife with corruption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.